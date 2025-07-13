NBA Star LeBron James Sends Message To Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is among the best 15 players in NBA history.
That said, he is also known to be an avid golfer.
Right now, Curry is at a Golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.
Via Golf Digest (on July 9): "Stephen Curry has arrived in Tahoe for the American Century Championship. 🙌"
On Saturday night, Curry made a post to Instagram that had 60,000 likes in one hour.
He captioned his post: "Day 2 in the books. Let’s finish strong."
One person who left a comment was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
His message had over 600 likes in one hour.
James wrote: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
James and Curry have been rivals, friends (and Team USA teammates) over their future Hall of Fame careers.
Many NBA fans will enjoy seeing the social media interaction from James.
James recently announced that he was taking up Golf.
He wrote (on July 4): "Day 2 of officially trying this ⛳️🏌🏾 out! Boy o Boy it's a mind f**k to say the least! But I think I enjoy that part of it a lot! Haha! 🤷🏾♂️. Got a long ass way to go at this sport and I'll still be some 💩 but hey it's a great time out there! @teamswish asked me for a vid so here you go my guy! Slid 4 is so funny to me! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @siancotton_ @rometrav @ernieramos @chillwill03 @smallzthevillain when we going back out there?? LET'S GO!!!"
Curry commented: "Welcome. We’ve been waiting for you 🙌🏽"