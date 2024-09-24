NBA Star LeBron James Sends Out Viral Post About Josh Allen
On Monday evening, the Buffalo Bills are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in New York.
Josh Allen and the Bills have dominated for the entire night, and they had a 37-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Via ClutchPoints: "Buffalo Bills first four drives tonight against the Jaguars:
- TD
- TD
- TD
- TD"
During the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a post about Allen.
His post had over 26,000 likes and 1.4 million impressions in less than two hours.
James wrote: "I really like watching Josh Allen play football! 🏈"
This is not the first time James has mentioned Allen, as he left an Instagram comment last month with high praise for the former Wyoming star.
Sports Illustrated wrote: "In a recent survey conducted by ESPN, Josh Allen was voted most overrated QB by fellow players. Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa tied for second. Thoughts?? 🤔"
James responded: "I GUARANTEE he's at the top of the scouting report before playing Buffalo offensively! So who cares 🤷🏾♂️"
The Bills are 2-0 on the new season after defeating the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals in their first two games.
Following the Jaguars, they will travel to Maryland to face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.
As for James, the future Hall of Famer is entering his 22nd season in the NBA.
The Lakers will open up their season on October 22 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.