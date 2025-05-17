NBA Star LeBron James Sends Viral Message To Caitlin Clark
On Saturday afternoon, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are opening up their season with a matchup against the Chicago Sky (at home).
Before the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a post to Instagram for Clark.
His post had over 230,000 likes in less than 30 minutes.
James wrote: "Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!! @caitlinclark22 🙏🏾💪🏾🫡👑"
Many people commented on his viral post.
@gottaluvvkb: "she better then everyone on lakers bench"
@the_sixthman_: "I got CC 1 v 1 against Bron"
@lilawhedon: "2 goats one photo"
@christopher.mims: "Did Bron get hacked ? Who randomly posts two goats on a Saturday afternoon ? 😭😭😭"
@5star_jaaa: "My glorious king and queen LeBron and Caitlin"
Clark is coming off a sensational rookie season where she led the Fever to the WNBA playoffs.
Via Just Women's Sports (on September 25, 2024): "Caitlin Clark's RECORD rookie season has come to an end
No. 1 overall draft pick
All-Star starter
4x WNBA Rookie of the Month
3x Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Most points AND assists by a rookie
Fastest player to 500PTS & 200 AST"
As for James, he is coming off another dominant regular season at 40.
The future Hall of Famer averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
However, the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.