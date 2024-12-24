NBA Star Lonzo Ball Makes Shockingly Bold LaMelo Ball Statement

LaMelo Ball over the last 3 games:



44 PTS - 7 AST - 9 REB - 4 3PM

50 PTS - 10 AST - 5 REB - 6 3PM

35 PTS - 9 AST - 6 REB - 4 3PM



1st player in Hornets History with 35+ points in 3 straight games. pic.twitter.com/8jbGzfEeHl