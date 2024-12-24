NBA Star Lonzo Ball Makes Shockingly Bold LaMelo Ball Statement
LaMelo Ball is clearly one of the most talented players in the NBA.
While the Charlotte Hornets haven't been a good team, he has proven that he is an All-Star caliber player in the league.
Recently, his two brothers (Lonzo and LiAngelo) did an interview with Gil's Arena.
They were asked about LaMelo (and Lonzo made a bold statement).
Lonzo: "I think when he's healthy and he's locked in... When I can see that he's really tuned into the game, he's a top-five player in the NBA right now."
LaMelo made the NBA All-Star Game in 2022, but he has dealt with injuries since that season.
Right now, the 23-year-old is averaging 30.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 21 games.
While it's understandable that Lonzo would be such a fan of his brother, most would disagree that he is already ranked that high (even though he has the potential to be one day).
Via Hoop Central on November 25: "LaMelo Ball over the last 3 games:
44 PTS - 7 AST - 9 REB - 4 3PM
50 PTS - 10 AST - 5 REB - 6 3PM
35 PTS - 9 AST - 6 REB - 4 3PM
1st player in Hornets History with 35+ points in 3 straight games."
LaMelo was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He is in his fifth season (all with the Hornets).
Right now, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-22 record in 29 games.