NBA Star Lonzo Ball Reacts To Bulls-Cavs Trade
Lonzo Ball is one of the best role players in the NBA (when healthy).
The former UCLA star returned to action (last season) after missing nearly three years due to injuries.
Last week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Ball has been traded (via the Chicago Bulls) to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Issac Okoro.
Via Charania (on June 28): "BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro, sources tell ESPN."
Recently, Ball spoke about the deal on his podcast (What An Experience with Lonzo Ball).
Ball: "I was around good people out there... Much love to Chicago, man. Wish nothing but the best... Competing for a ring... That's the goal. Happy to get over there [Cleveland], get started... I feel like it's just a blessing... I'm happy to still be playing anywhere, let alone a team that has a real chance to win a ring."
Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after an incredible freshman year at UCLA.
He has been in the league for eight seasons (and spent time with the Lakers, Pelicans and Bulls).
His career averages are 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 287 games.
The Cavs finished the 2024-25 season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).