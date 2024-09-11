NBA Star Lonzo Ball Reposts Latest Big Baller Brand Announcement
Lonzo Ball is among the most notable players in the NBA.
He came into the league with a lot of hype as the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft (out of UCLA) by the Los Angeles Lakers.
When Ball was in his rookie year, he wore Big Baller Brand shoes (a brand started by his father LaVar).
While he no longer wears the shoes, Ball made a post to his Instagram story (on Tuesday) with a recent announcement from the brand.
Via The Big Baller Brand: "Upgrade your rims with the brand new ZO5s! With thousands in stock and hundreds of sizes, we have the perfect set of rims for your ride. Shop now at bigballerbrandwheels.com"
Last month, there was a photo of the entire family (also featuring Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball).
Via Big Baller Brand on August 24: "It's always been a family thing. BBB Rims are the ultimate upgrade for your ride! Upgrade now at bigballerbrandwheels.com."
Considering that LaMelo and Lonzo do not wear the shoes in the NBA, it's interesting to see that the two brothers are appearing in photos for the brand.
There are still over 940,000 followers on Big Baller Brand's Instagram page.
Lonzo has been unable to appear in an NBA game since the 2021-22 season due to injuries.
He has played five seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.
His career averages are 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.