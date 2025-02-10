Fastbreak

NBA Star Luka Doncic Makes Heartfelt Announcement Before Jazz-Lakers Game

Luka Doncic announced a big donation.

Ben Stinar

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is interviewed after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
On Monday night, Luka Doncic is expected to make his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers (31-19).

They will host the Utah Jazz (in California).

Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "The Lakers say Luka Dončić (left calf strain) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game vs. Utah."

Before the game, Doncic made a heartfelt announcement that he will be donating $500,000 to the city.

Doncic (via the Luka Doncic Foundation): "It's been so sad to see and learn more about the damage from the wildfires sicne I landed in LA. I can't beleive it and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools and the places where they used to play with their friends.

Today, my foundation is donating $500,000 to immdiadte recovery reliefs. I am also commited to helping rebuild courts, playgrounds and fields that were destroyed, because every kid needs a safe place to play.

To every affected by these fires: we're here to help now, and for the long haul.

Your new neighbor."

Doncic comes Los Angeles in the middle of another incredible year.

The 25-year-old has averages of 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in his first 22 games.

Doncic is also joining the team at the perfect time.

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten games).

