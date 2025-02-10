NBA Star Luka Doncic Makes Heartfelt Announcement Before Jazz-Lakers Game
On Monday night, Luka Doncic is expected to make his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers (31-19).
They will host the Utah Jazz (in California).
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "The Lakers say Luka Dončić (left calf strain) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game vs. Utah."
Before the game, Doncic made a heartfelt announcement that he will be donating $500,000 to the city.
Doncic (via the Luka Doncic Foundation): "It's been so sad to see and learn more about the damage from the wildfires sicne I landed in LA. I can't beleive it and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools and the places where they used to play with their friends.
Today, my foundation is donating $500,000 to immdiadte recovery reliefs. I am also commited to helping rebuild courts, playgrounds and fields that were destroyed, because every kid needs a safe place to play.
To every affected by these fires: we're here to help now, and for the long haul.
Your new neighbor."
Doncic comes Los Angeles in the middle of another incredible year.
The 25-year-old has averages of 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in his first 22 games.
Doncic is also joining the team at the perfect time.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten games).