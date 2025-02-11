NBA Star Luka Doncic Reveals What LeBron James Texted Him Before Lakers Debut
On Monday night, Luka Doncic made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He helped lead the team to a 132-113 victory over the Utah Jazz.
The five-time NBA All-Star finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes.
Before the game, Doncic was the last player introduced when the starting lineups were announced.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "LeBron second to last, Luka last in the Lakers starting lineup introductions"
After the game, Doncic revealed that James had texted him on Monday morning.
Via McMenamin: "Luka says LeBron texted him about the intros Monday morning and said they would do whatever order Luka wanted. Luka told LeBron tonight he would like to go last and then it can go back to the old order. “He let me have my moment”"
For Lakers fans, they will likely enjoy hearing about the gesture that James made to the team's new superstar.
James finished the win with 24 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 10/17 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Luka, LeBron, and Austin Reaves tonight:
60 PTS
21 REB
16 AST
Lakers win by 19 in Doncic’s debut."
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-19 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten).
On Wednesday, the Lakers will visit the Jazz in Salt Lake City.