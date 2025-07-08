NBA Star Malik Beasley Makes Instagram Post Amid Investigation
Malik Beasley is coming off one of the best seasons of his nine-year NBA career.
He finished his first year with the Detroit Pistons averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 82 games.
This summer, Beasley became a free agent.
However (right before free agency kicked off), ESPN's Shams Charania reported news about the former Florida State star.
Via Charania (on June 29): "BREAKING: The U.S. District Attorney’s office is investigating Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley on allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets, sources told ESPN. Serious development surrounding one of the top NBA free agents."
On Monday night, Beasley remains unsigned by any NBA team.
That said, he made a post to Instagram that had over 4,000 likes in two hours.
He captioned his post: "the way im rewarded… well that’s Gods decision 🙏🏾"
Beasley was the 19th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
He has played for the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks (and Pistons).
His career averages are 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 578 games.
The Pistons finished the year as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season.
That said, the Pistons lost to the New York Knicks in the first round.