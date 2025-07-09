NBA Star Michael Porter Jr. Reacts To Nuggets-Nets Trade
Michael Porter Jr. has spent each of his first seven years in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets.
He finished the 2024-25 season with productive averages of 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 77 games.
That said, the Nuggets officially traded Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets this week.
Via Nuggets.com: "Denver, July 6, 2025 – The Denver Nuggets have acquired Cam Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round draft pick, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Ben Tenzer and Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Jonathan Wallace announced today."
On Wednesday, the 27-year-old posted a 12-minute video to YouTube.
Porter Jr. (in part of the video): "It's been a treat to grow up and play in Denver... Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, I appreciate you guys accepting me coming into the team... I'm very excited and I'm ready to get this next chapter of my life rolling."
Porter Jr. was selected by the Nuggets with the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He helped lead them to the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
His career averages are currently 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 345 games.
The Nuggets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).