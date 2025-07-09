NBA Star Michael Porter Jr. Reacts To Nuggets-Nets Trade

Michael Porter Jr. says his “ceiling had plateaued” in Denver and he’s excited for his next chapter with the Nets.



“I’m so appreciative of the way we played. We ended up winning a championship.”



Spread you wings, MPJ 🪽



📺 Full video on his YT channel: https://t.co/Bwgf9nmJOi pic.twitter.com/VbmlgtqaqL