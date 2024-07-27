NBA Star Misses Practice Due To Illness Before USA-Serbia Game
On Sunday morning, Team USA will face off against Serbia for their first game of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has been unable to participate in any of the team's first five exhibition games.
In addition, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports that Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid was unable to practice on Saturday due to an illness.
All that being said, head coach Steve Kerr thinks he will have his full team ready to go.
Via Windhorst: "Joel Embiid misses practice with illness but Team USA coach Steve Kerr hopeful he’ll have entire team for Olympic opener against Serbia tomorrow. Including Kevin Durant, who practiced for third straight day:"
Embiid is in the Olympics for the first time in his eight-year pro career.
He finished this past season with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Meanwhile, Durant is seeking his fourth Gold Medal (he won the Gold in 2012, 2016 and 2020).
He is coming off his second season playing for the Suns where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Serbia has a roster that is led by Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.
He won the 2024 MVP Award (his third in four years).
They also have Altanta Hawks sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic.