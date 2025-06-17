NBA Star Paolo Banchero Reacts To Magic-Grizzlies Trade
The Orlando Magic have one of the best young rosters in the NBA.
On Sunday, the team made a major upgraded by acquiring Desmond Bane (via the Memphis Grizzlies).
Via The Orlando Magic: "We have acquired guard-forward Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard Cole Anthony, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and multiple future first round draft picks."
Following the trade, Magic star Paolo Banchero made several posts to his Instagram story.
Via Jason Beede of Sentinel Sports: "#Magic forward Paolo Banchero shares farewell messages to Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Instagram:
“My brother 🤞 it was an honor.”
“Much love champ 🫡”"
Banchero spent one season playing with Caldwell-Pope.
He had spent all three years of his pro career with Anthony.
Via @OhhMar24: "Paolo Banchero is 22 years old. Franz Wagner is 23 years old. Jalen Suggs is 24 years old. Desmond Bane is 26 years old. Those four draft picks they traded didn’t have room in Orlando anyways. There in win now mode and got young talent already at every position"
Banchero was the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
The former Duke star finished this past year with averages of 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 46 games.