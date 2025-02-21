NBA Star Doesn't Think Cooper Flagg Should Be The 1st-Overall Pick
Cooper Flagg has cemented himself as one of the clear top-two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft next summer.
The Duke superstar has gotten off to a historic start to his freshman season.
Via ACC Network (on February 17): "COOPER. FLAGG.
The first ACC player with 500 points, 100 assists and 30 blocks in the regular season in the last 25 years"
Many believe that Flagg will be the surefire first-overall pick.
That said, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George is not one of those people.
George (via Podcast P with Paul George): "If I had to pick, I would probably go Ace Bailey... I think Ace Bailey is a little bit more raw talent with still a ton of upside. I think Cooper Flagg, not to say he doesn't have upside, he has amazing upside as well, but I think Ace Bailey has more upside to him... I think both will be All-Stars. Both will be superstars."
While George's take will likely receive a lot of pushback, Bailey (who plays for Rutgers) has serious potential.
He is averaging 18.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on February 12: "Ace Bailey has had some spectacular moments in Big Ten play, showing off his talent as a 6'10 shotmaker with incredible scoring prowess. Bailey is making notable strides as a passer/defender, as the game appears to be slowing down significantly for him as the season moves on."
Meanwhile, Flagg has averages of 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.