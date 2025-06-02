NBA Star Paul George Makes Feelings Clear About Caitlin Clark
Paul George is one of the best players in recent NBA history.
The nine-time NBA All-Star had the longest run of his career with the Indiana Pacers (seven seasons).
Recently, the 35-year-old spoke about current Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark (via Podcast P with Paul George).
George: "I think she's preformed last year, she's preforming again this year. I think she's the rightful face of the WNBA. Up there with A'ja Wilson, with Napheesa... Still some of the legends... I think she's great for the game of basketball in general."
Clark won the 2024 Rookie of The Year Award (and led the Fever to the WNBA playoffs).
Before getting hurt (this season), she had been averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in four games.
Via House of Highlights (on May 17): "CAITLIN CLARK TRIPLE DOUBLE IN FIRST WNBA GAME OF THE SEASON
- 20 PTS
- 10 REB
- 10 AST
- 4 BLK"
As for George, he is coming off his first year playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
He struggled with injuries, and finished the season with averages of just 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 41 games.
The potential Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers over 15 seasons.