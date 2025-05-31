Fastbreak

NBA Star Paul George Makes Feelings Clear About Cooper Flagg

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George spoke about Cooper Flagg.

Ben Stinar

Jan 25, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) handles the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) handles the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg is widely seen as the player who will be selected with the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (by the Dallas Mavericks).

He finished his one year at Duke with outstanding averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.

Cooper Flagg
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) on the fast break as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Before the NBA Draft (which will be on June 25), Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George spoke about Flagg.

George (via Podcast P with Paul George): "I think he's going to be an All-Star. When it's all said and done, I think he's going to go down as one of the best players our league has seen. He's got that talent."

Those are strong words coming from George (who is a nine-time NBA All-Star).

Real Sports: "Cooper Flagg is the first 17-year-old in NCAA history to record multiple 20/10 games."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.