NBA Star Paul George Makes Feelings Clear About Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg is widely seen as the player who will be selected with the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (by the Dallas Mavericks).
He finished his one year at Duke with outstanding averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Before the NBA Draft (which will be on June 25), Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George spoke about Flagg.
George (via Podcast P with Paul George): "I think he's going to be an All-Star. When it's all said and done, I think he's going to go down as one of the best players our league has seen. He's got that talent."
Those are strong words coming from George (who is a nine-time NBA All-Star).
Real Sports: "Cooper Flagg is the first 17-year-old in NCAA history to record multiple 20/10 games."