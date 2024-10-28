NBA Star Paul George Makes Intriguing Bronny James Statement
Bronny James is currently in his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former USC guard only has one rebound in three total minutes of playing time, but many people continue to share their opinions due to the history of him getting to play with his father (LeBron James).
Recently, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George made an intriguing statement about Bronny (via Podcast P With Paul George).
George: "The next generation are going to gravitate to him. The next generation is already looking up to Bronny. He's going to be the next wave of stars; whatever his NBA career looks like, he's automatically an influencer and an inspiration to a lot of these kids. Him having a look and an identity will go a long ways."
While Bronny likely won't get much time on the court early in the season, he could end up playing a significant role in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.
The Lakers are currently 3-0 to start the season (Bronny has only appeared in one game).
They will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
As for George, he is in his first season with the 76ers.
The nine-time NBA All-Star is dealing with an injury that has kept him out of the team's first three games.
Last year, he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.