NBA Star Paul George Makes Very Honest LeBron James Comment

Paul George (76ers) spoke about Lakers star LeBron James.

Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) looks on after the game against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center.
Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Paul George was once among the best 15 players in the NBA when he was a member of the Indiana Pacers.

In that span, he helped lead the team to the Eastern Conference twice (2013-14).

May 28, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (24) goes up for a shot past Miami Heat center Chris Bosh (1) during the second quarter in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

However, the Pacers lost both times to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

May 18, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA;Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) looks for an open teammate against Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (24) during the second half of game one of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana Pacers beat Miami Heat 107 to 96.

In a recent interview with The Pivot, George spoke about losing to James in the NBA playoffs.

George: "Had we not played LeBron James, or there was no LeBron James, we might've had one in Indiana.

George is one of the best players of his era to never reach the NBA Finals.

Fans will likely enjoy hearing the authenticity when speaking about his battles with James and the Heat.

Via @BallMuse23: "Paul George in the 2013 & 2014 Playoffs:

— 38 Games
— 20.9 PPG
— 7.5 RPG
— 4.4 APG
— 1.7 SPG
— 43/37/76%
— 56.3 TS%
— +2.5 rTS%

Led the Pacers to back-to-back conference finals appearances as a 22 and 23 year old"

May 16, 2013; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Pacers small forward Paul George (24) shoots a free throw during the third quarter against the New York Knicks in game five in the second round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Knicks won 85-75.

Since leaving the Pacers (in 2017), George has only been able to return to the conference finals once (2021 with the LA Clippers).

He is coming off his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, the team missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

The nine-time NBA All-Star finished the year with averages of 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 41 games.

