NBA Star Paul George Makes Very Honest LeBron James Comment
Paul George was once among the best 15 players in the NBA when he was a member of the Indiana Pacers.
In that span, he helped lead the team to the Eastern Conference twice (2013-14).
However, the Pacers lost both times to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
In a recent interview with The Pivot, George spoke about losing to James in the NBA playoffs.
George: "Had we not played LeBron James, or there was no LeBron James, we might've had one in Indiana.
George is one of the best players of his era to never reach the NBA Finals.
Fans will likely enjoy hearing the authenticity when speaking about his battles with James and the Heat.
Via @BallMuse23: "Paul George in the 2013 & 2014 Playoffs:
— 38 Games
— 20.9 PPG
— 7.5 RPG
— 4.4 APG
— 1.7 SPG
— 43/37/76%
— 56.3 TS%
— +2.5 rTS%
Led the Pacers to back-to-back conference finals appearances as a 22 and 23 year old"
Since leaving the Pacers (in 2017), George has only been able to return to the conference finals once (2021 with the LA Clippers).
He is coming off his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
However, the team missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.
The nine-time NBA All-Star finished the year with averages of 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 41 games.