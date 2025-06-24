NBA Star Paul George Reacts To Rockets-Suns Trade
The Houston Rockets had already been a team expected to make a big jump during the 2025-26 season.
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the team has now landed Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal with the Phoenix Suns.
One person who reacted to the trade was Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George (via Podcast P with Paul George).
George: "Obviously, Houston believes that he has a lot still in the tank, which KD has shown... I think in Houston's eyes it's let's win now... We have Alperen, we have KD now, we have a rising star in Thompson. We have Fred VanVleet... Jabari Smith is still there... I think they made room for Cam Whitmore... If we can make a run, we got someone that can close games... I'm not mad at it. I think people are because of KD's age... They see a window... Shoutout to them."
Durant finished the 2024-25 season with outstanding averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
He has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via Tommy Beer: "Per @bball_ref :
This past season, Kevin Durant became the first player in NBA history to shoot above 52% from the field and above 42% from three-point range (min. 1,000+ FG and 300+ 3PT attempts)."
As for George, the nine-time NBA All-Star has spent 15 seasons with the 76ers, Pacers, Clippers and Thunder.