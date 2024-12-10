NBA Star Paul George Reveals He Is No Longer Friends With Chris Paul
Paul George and Chris Paul are two of the most notable players in the NBA.
They are both future Hall of Famers and have played a combined 35 seasons in the league.
Recently, George made an extremely honest comment about how his relationship with Paul has changed (h/t Podcast P with Paul George).
George: "I'm not the fondest of CP these day... Me and CP used to have a great relationship. He was the reason I got LSAIK... Our relationship was up to that level where I could give him a call... Now, fast forward, I think it was a playoff matchup against Phoenix or it was a regular season game I can't remember, but we get into it... Words was thrown out there that should't be thrown out there between two men. That kind of drew the line for me."
Fans will likely enjoy getting to hear George speak honestly about his relationship with Paul.
The two have faced off 24 times over their careers.
George has a 15-9 record in those matchups.
George is currently in his first season playing for the Philadelphia 76ers after five years with the LA Clippers.
He has averages of 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 31.2% from the three-point range.
On the other hand, Paul is in his first year with San Antoino.
He is averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range.