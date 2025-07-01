NBA Star Reportedly Lands $240 Million Contract
Jaren Jackson Jr. has spent all seven seasons of his pro career with the Memphis Grizzlies.
The former Michigan State star finished this past year with averages of 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Monday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Jackson Jr. will sign a massive deal with Memphis.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies and All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. are expected to agree on a five-year, $240 million maximum renegotiation-and-extension, sources tell ESPN. Head of CAA Basketball Austin Brown and CAA agent Max Saidman negotiated the new agreement with the Grizzlies."
Jackson Jr. was the fourth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
His career averages are 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 407 games.
Jackson Jr. wrote (via X): "still feel like I remember moving here yesterday. year 7. I am incredibly thankful for everyone who has impacted my time here. to much more ahead . always been the M 💙💙💙"
The Grizzlies finished the 2024-25 season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in four games).
Via Joe Mullinax of Locked On Grizzlies: "Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are the two most talented players in Grizzlies history.
Still some work to do for them to be the two greatest of all time in Memphis. But this will be an interesting redirect in this era.
The Ja and Jaren show. Gotta figure out how to max it out."