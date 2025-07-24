NBA Star Reportedly Pays $600 Fine For Speeding
Zach Edey is coming off his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.
The former Purdue star had averages of 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 58.0% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 66 games.
On Thursday, TMZ reported that Edey had to pay a $639.50 fine for speeding.
Via TMZ Sports: "Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Edey cut a deal with prosecutors on Wednesday to close out his reckless driving case."
Edey had a sensational college career where he was a two-time AP Player of The Year for the Boilermakers.
During his senior season, he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 62.3% from the field in 39 games.
The 23-year-old was the ninth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Via TMZ's article: "Court records we obtained show the 23-year-old admitted to a speeding infraction and agreed to pay $639.50 ... and in exchange, officials dropped the misdemeanor reckless driving charge he had been facing."
The Grizzlies were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament to make the 2025 NBA playoffs.
That said, the Grizzlies were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.
Via @greenlightbball: "Only current NBA players listed at 7-foot-1 & 250 lbs:
Zach Edey (7’4, 305)
Brook Lopez (7’1, 282)
Luke Kornet (7’1, 250)
Rudy Gobert (7’1, 258)
𝐕𝐥𝐚𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧 (7’1, 253)"