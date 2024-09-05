NBA Star Rudy Gobert Calls Out Shaquille O'Neal In Viral Social Media Post
Rudy Gobert is one of the best players in the NBA.
However, he has gotten a lot of criticism from current (and former) NBA players, following him winning his fourth Defensive Player of The Year Award.
Recently, Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal called him the worst NBA player (in an interview with Complex).
The clip went viral.
Gobert has now responded to O'Neal with a message (that also went viral).
His post had over 9,000 likes and 600,000 impressions in one hour.
Gobert wrote: "It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did @SHAQ both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments. I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant."
Many fans reacted in the comments.
Via @jazzwithtaz: "Shaq is a pathetic bully. You are an inspiration, Rudy. Your career speaks for itself. As does Shaquille’s insecurity and narcissism. Truly sad he feels the need to slander a fellow hall of famer out of bitterness and jealousy."
Via @mjolley22: "I can’t wait for Shaq to give the speech at Rudy’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony."
Via @TheBMax: "No player is perfect. But as a Jazz fan, I remain a Rudy stan for life. Every one of your teams has been better with you on it."
Via @BronGotGame: "Why they always picking on you Rudy smh"
Via @30problemz: "4 defensive player of the year awards and you get cooked every year in the playoffs"