NBA Star Russell Westbrook Posts Cryptic Instagram Story Video
Russell Westbrook is currently in his first year with the Denver Nuggets.
While he is no longer a superstar, the former MVP is still one of the most popular players in the league.
On Thursday, Westbrook made a post to his Instagram story with a video (h/t @russwestfacts).
Westbrook in the video: "I heard that somebody called me a liar then a tattletale. Real talk... Somebody called me a tattletale... I'm livid, brother. Tattletale is crazy."
Via @russwestfacts: "Russell Westbrook goes to instagram and talks about how another grown man called him a tattletale or liar
Who do you guys think it could be?"
Many fans shared their thoughts on the video.
@MWilmir: "I think he just venting bro"
@CoachSaleh1: "I need context?"
@LAYORAMOS01: "Drake😂😂😂😂😂"
@Plugo05: "Ppl shouldn’t take it that far they should just call him westbrick"
Westbrook has over 22 million followers on Instagram.
He is averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.9% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in his first 22 games with Denver.
Via Adam Mares of DNVR Sports: "Last year, Jamal Murray had 151 assists (for 361 points) to Nikola Jokic. That was the most assists anyone has ever had to Jokic in a single season.
Russell Westbrook already has 51 assists (108 points) to Jokic this season. Decent chance he reaches 151+"
Denver is his sixth team, as the nine-time All-Star has also spent time with the OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets over 17 seasons.