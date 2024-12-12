Fastbreak

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Posts Cryptic Instagram Story Video

Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook made a post to his Instagram story.

Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team Giannis guard Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder (0) speaks during the NBA All-Star Media Day at Bojangles Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
Russell Westbrook is currently in his first year with the Denver Nuggets.

While he is no longer a superstar, the former MVP is still one of the most popular players in the league.

On Thursday, Westbrook made a post to his Instagram story with a video (h/t @russwestfacts).

Westbrook in the video: "I heard that somebody called me a liar then a tattletale. Real talk... Somebody called me a tattletale... I'm livid, brother. Tattletale is crazy."

Via @russwestfacts: "Russell Westbrook goes to instagram and talks about how another grown man called him a tattletale or liar

Who do you guys think it could be?"

Many fans shared their thoughts on the video.

@MWilmir: "I think he just venting bro"

@CoachSaleh1: "I need context?"

@LAYORAMOS01: "Drake😂😂😂😂😂"

@Plugo05: "Ppl shouldn’t take it that far they should just call him westbrick"

Westbrook has over 22 million followers on Instagram.

Dec 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) dunks the ball as Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) looks on in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

He is averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.9% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in his first 22 games with Denver.

Via Adam Mares of DNVR Sports: "Last year, Jamal Murray had 151 assists (for 361 points) to Nikola Jokic. That was the most assists anyone has ever had to Jokic in a single season.

Russell Westbrook already has 51 assists (108 points) to Jokic this season. Decent chance he reaches 151+"

Denver is his sixth team, as the nine-time All-Star has also spent time with the OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets over 17 seasons.

