NBA Star Russell Westbrook Posts Heartfelt Message For High School Coach
Russell Westbrook has become one of the accomplished players in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer began his basketball career at Leuzinger High School in California.
On Wednesday, Reggie Morris Jr. (his high school coach) celebrated his birthday, and Westbrook made a heartfelt post to his Instagram story.
Westbrook: "Happy Birthday to my brother!! I'm grateful for you coach and appreciate you more than you know I hope today you feel all the love you deserve!! Love you @classicreg"
Following Westbrook's high school career, he went on to play for UCLA.
He did not enter college seen as a future NBA superstar, but he was able to help lead the Bruins to the 2008 Final Four.
That year, he averaged 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range.
Following his sophomore season, Westbrook was the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics.
Westbrook had a legendary 11-year run with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He made the 2012 NBA Finals, won the 2017 MVP Award and was named to eight All-Star Games in that span.
Following his run with Oklahoma City, Westbrook has spent the last five seasons with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.
Over the offseason, he signed a deal with the Denver Nuggets.
His career averages are 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 1,162 games.