NBA Star Russell Westbrook Posts Sincere Instagram Story For Kobe Bryant

Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook made a post to his Instagram story for Kobe Bryant.

Feb 14, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Western Conference forward Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers (24) hugs All Star game MVP guard Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder (0) as he leaves the court for his last NBA All Star Game at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sunday marked the five-year anniversary Kobe Bryant's passing.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend is one of the most influential players of all time, and many around the NBA world made posts for him.

One person who made a post (via his Instagram story) was Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook wrote: "24 8 Miss you bro"

Russell Westbrook IG Story / Jan 27

Westbrook and Bryant faced off 33 times over their careers.

In those machups, Westbrook had the 18-15 advantage.

Jan 8, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (left) moves the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (right) defends during the third quarter at Staples Center. The Oklahoma City Thunder won 117-113. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Their most recent meeting came on Apirl 11, 2016, when the Thunder beat the Lakers by a score of 112-79.

Westbrook had 13 points, ten rebounds and 14 assists.

