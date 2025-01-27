NBA Star Russell Westbrook Posts Sincere Instagram Story For Kobe Bryant
Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook made a post to his Instagram story for Kobe Bryant.
Sunday marked the five-year anniversary Kobe Bryant's passing.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend is one of the most influential players of all time, and many around the NBA world made posts for him.
One person who made a post (via his Instagram story) was Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook wrote: "24 8 Miss you bro"
Westbrook and Bryant faced off 33 times over their careers.
In those machups, Westbrook had the 18-15 advantage.
Their most recent meeting came on Apirl 11, 2016, when the Thunder beat the Lakers by a score of 112-79.
Westbrook had 13 points, ten rebounds and 14 assists.
