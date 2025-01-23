NBA Star Russell Westbrook Reacts To Obi Toppin Personal News
Obi Toppin is currently in his second season playing for the Indiana Pacers.
The former Dayton star is averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 40 games.
On Wednesday, Toppin shared (via Instagram) that he is now engaged.
One person who left a comment was Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook wrote: "Congratulations Brodie!!"
In addition to Westbrook, Caitlin Clark, Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton, Taj Gibson, Austin Rivers, Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart and RJ Barrett liked the post.
Toppin was the eighth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
He spent the first three years of his career with New York before getting traded to Indiana in 2023.
His career averages are 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 323 games.
Last year, the 26-year-old helped the Pacers reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in a decade.
Via Adrian Wojnarowski on June 30: "ESPN Sources: Restricted free agent F Obi Toppin intends to sign a four-year, $60 million contract to stay with the Indiana Pacers. Toppin emerged as a top bench contributor for the Eastern Conference finalists."
As for Westbrook, the future Hall of Famer is in his first season playing for the Nuggets.
He is averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field.