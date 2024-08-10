NBA Star Says He Wants To Play FIBA Basketball Until He Is 40
On Saturday morning, Germany lost to Nikola Jokic and Serbia by a score of 93-83 in the Bronze medal game at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Germany had an extremely talented team led by NBA players Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner and Daniel Theis.
Schroder finished the game with 13 points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 4/11 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
After the tough loss, the Brooklyn Nets point guard revealed that he wants to continue playing for Germany until he turns 40 (h/t BasketNews).
Schroder: "I'm playing till I'm 40 years old. That's my goal."
Based on his goal, that would give Schroder two more chances to compete for a Gold medal at the Olympics.
This was his first time competing in the Olympics, but he has also played for Germany in the European Basketball Championship and FIBA World Cup.
Schroder was the 17th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
In addition to Atlanta and Brooklyn, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets over 11 his seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 767 regular season games.
The Nets are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.