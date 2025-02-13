NBA Star Steph Curry Gets Honest About Klay Thompson After Warriors-Mavs Game
On Wednesday night, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson faced off when the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Golden State Warriors.
The Mavs won by a score of 111-107.
Thompson finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks.
After the game, Curry was honest about going up against Thompson for the third time (h/t Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints).
Reporter: "Does it get any less weird playing against Klay Thompson?"
Curry: "Yeah. Every rep it does help. Just kind of get over the shock still of it, seeing him in a different jersey... After the first game back in the Bay, it's gotten a little bit more normal."
After winning their first matchup, the Warriors have now lost each of the last two against the Mavs.
They will face off one more time on Februrary 23 (in San Francisco).
Curry is averaging 23.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 45 games.
The Warriors are currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-27 record in 54 games.
As for Thompson, he is averaging 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 48 games.
The Mavs are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-26 record in 55 games.
Thompson and Curry led the Warriors to four NBA Championships over 13 years as teammates.