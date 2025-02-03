NBA Star Steph Curry Has 1-Word Response To Lakers-Mavs Trade
Thousands of fans, players and media members have been shocked all weekend over the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Golden State Warriors have been off since Friday (and won't play until Monday), so no one has been able to ask Steph Curry for his thoughts on the deal.
However, a viral video emerged on social media from when Curry found out about the deal.
Via @courtsidebuzzig: "“NEITHER."
Stephen Curry’s response when asked who won the blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers & Dallas Mavericks involving Luka Doncic & Anthony Davis 😳🗣️
Agree or disagree with Steph? 🤔
Via. @_meesmo_"
Curry and all of the people in the clip were surprised by the deal.
The Warriors will play the Doncic and the Lakers on Thursday (in Los Angeles).
They will also visit Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks on February 12 (in Texas).
A lot of moves have been happening in the Western Conference, while the Warriors currently sit as the 11th seed with a 24-24 record in 48 games.
They will be a team to watch over the next few days.
As for Curry, he is still among the best players in the league at 36.
The two-time MVP is currently averaging 22.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 39 games.
On Monday night, the Warriors will host the Orlando Magic at the Chase Center.