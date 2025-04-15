NBA Star Steph Curry Makes Feelings Clear About James Harden
On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers played one of the most thrilling games of the 2024-25 NBA regular season.
The Clippers won (in overtime) by a score of 124-119.
Superstars Steph Curry and James Harden each led their team in scoring.
After the game, Curry was asked about going up against Harden for the last 16 years.
Curry: "Utmost respect and appreciation for who he is as a player and as a person. We go way back to even college days when we we're All-Americans... There's a lot of love and a lot of respect for what he's done for his entire career... It's kind of cool to keep having opportunities to do it in 2025."
Harden finished the victory with 39 points, seven rebounds, ten assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 13/23 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 48 minutes of playing time.
Via ClutchPoints: "60 games.
30 wins and 30 losses.
Steph Curry vs James Harden
Perfectly balanced, as all rivalries should be. Over a decade of duels, MVP races, playoff battles, and unforgettable moments, and here we are: dead even. Two legends, two styles, one of the greatest head-to-head sagas in NBA history.
They didn’t just battle each other—they pushed the league into a new era of offensive brilliance."
Meanwhile, Curry finished the loss with 36 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 10/20 from the field and 7/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.