Steph Curry Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post For Thanksgiving
Steph Curry has established himself as one of the best (and most popular) players in NBA history.
At 36, he still remains one of the elite players in the league.
On Thursday, Curry made a heartfelt post to Instagram with his family for Thanksgiving.
His post had over 600,000 likes in three hours.
Curry captioned his post: "Happy day to give thanks from the Currys 🙌🏽"
There were over 1,700 comments, as many fans left messages on Curry's post.
@andrewhuynhle: "We love the Curry family"
@still_2kdavid: "Goated life updates 🐐"
@max.ransom_: "happy thanksgiving to the best basketball player ever"
@tressamillion: "Riley the OG. Never forget her during post game interviews @ Oracle 😆💙💛"
@rollypups.official: "Happy thanksgiving to the Curry family! Greatest shooter of all time 👏👏"
Caitlin Clark, Chris Paul, Buddy Hield, Jordan Poole, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Lin, Jalen Green, Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gay, Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson were among the basketball players to like his post.
Curry is averaging 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in 14 games.
The Warriors have gotten off to a strong start to the year with a 12-6 record in 18 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Phoenix Suns.
Curry was the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft after three seasons at Davidson.
He is in his 16th NBA season (all with Golden State).