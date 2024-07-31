NBA Star Steph Curry Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Steph Curry is currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The Golden State Warriors superstar still remains among the best players in the NBA at 36 years old.
On Tuesday, Curry made a post to Instagram celebrating his anniversary with his wife Ayesha.
His post had over 990,000 likes and 3,500 comments in less than eight hours.
Curry captioned his post: "13 years in and still loving every minute of it my woman! @ayeshacurry
July 30, 2011"
Ayesha also made her own post.
Ayesha captioned her post: "13 years of being married to the love of my life. I am so excited to see what the next decade brings. 4 babies, 16 years together and a whole lot of memories later and here we are… lucky 13. It just gets better and better. Let’s freaking go!!!!!!"
Curry has spent his entire 15-year career playing for Golden State.
He was the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft and has established himself as one of the 15 best players of all time.
This past year, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
In the Olympics, Curry helped Team USA win their first game (against Serbia) by a score of 110-84.
He finished with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 4/8 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.