NBA Star Steph Curry Makes Honest Bronny James Statement
Steph Curry and LeBron James will forever be linked as the two best players in the recent era of NBA basketball.
This week, Curry spoke about a time that he went to James' house (during his rookie season) when the Golden State Warriors were in town to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Curry also mentioned seeing Bronny James (who was just a little kid).
Curry (via Complex): "I remember how athletic Bronny looked... Couldn't have been more than three or four... How fast he ran... I'm like, he going somewhere. And now, to see him in the league is crazy."
Bronny ended up being selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft (last summer).
He finished his rookie year with averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
While Bronny got limited playing time in the NBA, he was outstanding during the G League regular season.
Via NBA G League: "Bronny James’ rookie year in the G League was ELECTRIC! 🤩
At just 20 years old, he averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 5.4 APG last season with the @southbaylakers. In Laker wins, he shot 51% FG, 45% 3PT, and 88% FT."
As for Curry, he is considered among the best 15 players of all time.
The Warriors legend finished last season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.