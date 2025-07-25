NBA Star Steph Curry Makes Honest Bronny James Statement

Bronny James’ rookie year in the G League was ELECTRIC! 🤩



At just 20 years old, he averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 5.4 APG last season with the @southbaylakers. In Laker wins, he shot 51% FG, 45% 3PT, and 88% FT. pic.twitter.com/kxJTIWpdCW