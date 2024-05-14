NBA Star Steph Curry Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral
Steph Curry is one of the greatest players of all time and is coming off another outstanding year.
However, the Warriors were unable to make the NBA playoffs after losing to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.
The Warriors have reached the NBA Finals five times since 2015, so Curry is usually still playing around this time of the year.
The one positive of missing the playoffs is that Curry gets to spend more time with his family.
On Mother's Day, the two-time MVP made a post to Instagram that got over 700,000 likes and 1,000 comments.
Curry wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of my bundles of joy! You brighten their day every day, give them support, encouragement & confidence to be their best selves. Always thankful to be on this journey of parenthood with you. Keep that mother‘s touch. We love you!"
Curry finished the regular season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
Despite winning four NBA Championships since 2015, they have also missed the NBA playoffs in three of the previous five seasons.
At 36, Curry is still among the ten best players in the league, so the Warriors will have to make a lot of tough decisions on how to fill out the roster in order to create a title contender.