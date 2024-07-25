NBA Star Steph Curry Makes Viral Instagram Post
Steph Curry is currently playing for Team USA who will participate in the 2024 Olympics.
Team USA went undefeated in their five exhibition games.
Their final two games were in London, England, and Curry made a post to Instagram from the trip.
His post had over one million likes and 2,000 comments.
Curry captioned his post: "It was only early days, but London you were a bit of me! Till next time 💪🏽 off to Paris 🇫🇷"
The Warriors also posted a heartfelt video of Curry surprising a fan.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "You never know who you’ll run into in London 😂"
Despite his legendary career, this is Curry's first time getting a chance to compete in the Olympics.
Fans have been excited to see LeBron James (and Curry) on the same team.
Curry will turn 37 in the middle of the 2024-25 season.
However, he still remains among the best players in the league.
This past season, he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
While Curry continues to play at an MVP level, the Warriors finished the season as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.
Curry has spent his entire 15-year career with Golden State.