NBA Star Steph Curry Reveals How Old He Was When He First Dunked
Steph Curry is one of the best NBA players of all time.
He is easily the best shooter in basketball history and has an elite set of point guard skills such as handles and court vision.
That said, Curry has never been known for his dunking ability.
In a recent interview during his time with Team USA, the four-time NBA Champion revealed that he was unable to dunk until he was 19 (via the NBA).
Reporter: "How old were you when you first dunked?"
Curry: "19-years-old. Freshman in college, it took me that long. Davidson college. Off the lob, two feet, two hands. It was a loud day on campus that day."
Curry had an excellent run with Davidson from 2007-09.
During that span, he averaged 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 104 games.
Despite his impressive career for the Wildcats, Curry was the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.
Other guards such as Ricky Rubio, Jonny Flynn, Tyreke Evans and James Harden were selected over him.
Initially, the two-time MVP got off to a slow start due to injuries that could have put his career in jeopardy.
The 15-year veteran has spent his entire career with Golden State.
At 36, he is still an incredible player who averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games last season.