NBA Star Trae Young Comments On Buddy Hield's Instagram Post
Buddy Hield is coming off a strong year for the Golden State Warriors.
The former Oklahoma star finished with averages of 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Recently, Hield made a post to Instagram that had over 200 comments.
He wrote: "Year 9! All Glory to the Most High 🙏🏾"
One person who left a comment was Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.
His comment had over 350 likes.
Young wrote: "Way to Hoop Killa🔥🙏🏽"
Young and Hield are two of the greatest players in Oklahoma Sooners history, so fans of the school (and the NBA) will enjoy seeing his comment.
Recently, Young was named as an assistant general manager for the Sooners basketball program.
Via Front Office Sports (on March 31): "Trae Young has accepted the role of assistant GM for Oklahoma men's basketball.
His role with the Sooners comes three weeks after Steph Curry took over the same title for his alma mater, Davidson."
Hield was the sixth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after leading the Sooners to the Final Four.
He has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers over nine NBA seasons.
As for Young, he was the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has spent all seven seasons of his career with the Hawks.
This past year, the 26-year-old made his fourth NBA All-Star Game.