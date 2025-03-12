NBA Star Trae Young Comments On Donovan Mitchell's Viral Instagram Post
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the middle of a sensational season led by Donovan Mitchell.
On Wednesday, the All-Star guard made a post to Instagram showing some fun they were having with rookie Jaylon Tyson.
His post had over 25,000 likes in four hours.
Mitchell wrote: "BRING THE DONUTS 🍩🍩😂😂 @jaylontyson_"
One person who left a comment on Mitchell's post was Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young.
His comment had over 340 likes in three hours.
Young wrote: "😂😂s**t happens"
Young and Mitchell are two of the best guards in the Eastern Conference, so fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.
Jaylen Brown, Thomas Bryant, Jared Dudley, Tristian Thompson and Evan Mobley were also among the players to like the post.
Mitchell is in his third season playing for the Cavs.
He is averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
On the other side, Young is averaging 23.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Via NBA Communications: "Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 20 of the 2024-25 season (March 3-9)."
The Hawks have gone 2-1 against the Cavs in their three matchups during the 2024-25 NBA season.