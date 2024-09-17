NBA Star Trae Young Reacts To Anthony Edwards Instagram Post
Anthony Edwards has become one of the most popular players in the NBA.
The Minnesota Timberwolves guard has made the NBA All-Star Game in each of the previous two seasons (and won the Gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris).
Edwards is from Atlanta and played his college basketball at UGA.
He recently hosted a kid's basketball camp in Atlanta and made a post to Instagram with footage from the event.
Edwards captioned his post: "Best Camp in the World Jack Believe That Presented by @dftw_ae5 Don’t Follow The Wave Inc."
One person who left a comment on the post was Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young.
Young wrote: "👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"
For Atlanta sports fans, they will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.
In addition to Young, Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt and the Timberwolves commented.
Vanderbilt: "🤞🏾"
Timberwolves: "💙💙💙"
Former Hawks star Josh Smith also liked the post.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after his one season of college basketball with the Bulldogs.
Last year, he helped lead the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season (when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster).
His career averages are 22.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 302 games.
The Timberwolves will play their first game of the season on October 22 when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers.