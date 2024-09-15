NBA Star Trae Young Reacts To Arch Manning Performance
Texas quarterback Arch Manning is one of the most notable players in college football.
In addition to being ranked by ESPN as the fifth-best high school player in the class of 2023, he is also the nephew of NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning.
On Saturday, the Longhorns hosted the UTSA Roadrunners in Austin.
Arch had a sensational performance after subbing into the game for Quinn Ewers.
Via Bleacher Report: "Arch Manning BALLED OUT in Texas’ 56-7 win over UTSA
276 TOTAL YDS & 5 TD
Stepped up for the injured Quinn Ewers"
Many people reacted on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young.
Bleacher Report: "ARCH MANNING IN 3 SNAPS
TD PASS
HANDOFF
67-YARD RUSHING TD
ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!"
Young responded: "Damn.. this has a chance to be some type of script"
Texas improved to 3-0 on the season.
They will return to action next Saturday when they remain at home to host LA-Monroe.
Last season, the Longhorns went 12-2 and lost to Washington in the Sugar Bowl.
As for Young, he is one of the best point guards in the NBA.
The former Oklahoma star is coming off his sixth season playing for the Hawks.
He made his third NBA All-Star Game and finished the year with averages of 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.