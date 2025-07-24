Fastbreak

NBA Star Trae Young Reacts To Chris Paul News

Trae Young commented on Chris Paul signing with the LA Clippers.

Ben Stinar

Mar 18, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) just before the start of the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 18, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) just before the start of the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chris Paul is among the best seven point guards in NBA history.

The future Hall of Famer is still a productive role player (at 40) who is coming off a season where he averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field.

He also appeared in all 82 games (for the San Antonio Spurs).

Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

This week, Paul signed a deal to return to the LA Clippers.

He had spent six seasons with the franchise (2011-17).

Paul will wear his famous No. 3 for the Clippers.

One person who reacted to the news was Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

Via Etienne Catalan: "Chris Paul (@CP3) will wear No. 3 for the #Clippers. Number last worn by himself in 2017. #NBA"

Young responded: "Retire it during the farewell tour 🔥"

Many fans will enjoy seeing Young show love to one of the best to ever play.

Young is currently among the best point guards in the NBA.

Feb 1, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Paul is joining a Clippers team that finished last year as the fifth seed with a 50-32 record.

They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).

With all of their offseason addition, the Clippers now have big expectations.

Via Bleacher Report: "Clippers' roster has MAJOR depth

G: James Harden, Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn
F: Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, Derrick Jones Jr., Nic Batum
C: Ivica Zubac, Brook Lopez"

Ben Stinar
