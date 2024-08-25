NBA Star Trae Young Reacts To Epic Aces-Sky Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Sky hosted the Las Vegas Aces in Illinois.
The game was an absolute thriller, and A'ja Wilson won it for the Aces at the buzzer (77-75).
She finished with 20 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 8/28 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.
Las Vegas improved to 18-11 in 29 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the WNBA.
Via espnW: "A'JA WILSON WINS IT FOR THE ACES, WHAT A GAME‼️"
Many people reacted to the game on social media, and one person who sent out a comment was Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young.
His comment had over 2,400 likes in one hour.
Young wrote: "This game was littt!"
While the Sky lost, rookie Angel Reese had another big game with 11 points, 22 rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 4/16 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Sky dropped to 11-18 in 29 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the WNBA.
Via Overtime: "ANGEL REESE HAS 62 REBOUNDS IN HER LAST THREE GAMES
11 PTS | 22 REB
13 PTS | 20 REB
19 PTS | 20 REB
NOT NORMAL"
As for Young, he is one of the best point guards in the NBA and is coming off another stellar year.
The three-time NBA All-Star averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.