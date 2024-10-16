NBA Star Trae Young Reacts To Warriors-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are playing a preseason game in Las Vegas.
Buddy Hield is going into his first season playing for the Warriors, and he has looked like an excellent fit during his preseason minutes.
During Tuesday's game, Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young sent out a post about Hield.
His post had over 800 likes and 20,000 impressions in one hour.
Young wrote: "Buddy fits perfectly with the warriors!"
During last week's 122-109 victory over the Sacramento Kings, Hield had 22 points while shooting 8/9 from the field in 19 minutes off the bench.
Hield is coming off a season where he played for the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the year with averages of 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 84 games.
The former Oklahoma star has always been an excellent shooter, which is why he is such an intriguing addition to the Warriors.
In addition to the 76ers and Pacers, Hield has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans over nine seasons.
The Warriors will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23 in Oregon.
As for Young, he is one of the best point guards in the NBA and coming off a season where he made his third All-Star Game.
He is going into his seventh NBA season (all with the Hawks).