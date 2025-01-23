NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton Makes Bold Caitlin Clark Statement
Caitlin Clark is coming off an incredible year of basketball for Iowa and the Indiana Fever.
On Wednesday, she is celebrating her 23rd birthday.
Via Ballislife.com: "CAITLIN CLARK TURNS 23 TODAY
This is what she did in 1 YEAR:
All-WNBA 1st Team
4th in MVP Voting
TIME Magazine Athlete of the Year
Played in the 10 most watched WNBA games
Played in the most attended WNBA game ever"
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was asked about Clark when he met with the media before Thursday's game in France.
Haliburton: "Caitlin is amazing.... She's just an amazing person, an amazing player. She deals with a lot. There's a lot of rhetoric behind her that she really has no control over. I think that the way she handles that is just amazing. I think that when it comes to the game of basketball, she is probably top-five most famous people right now... That includes our league as well."
Clark finished her rookie WNBA season with averages of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Clark wrote on October 2 (via X): "Year one ✅ — thank you to the many people who have supported me as I’ve been able to live my childhood dream. I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on this past year of my life. See you all in year two 🖤💫"