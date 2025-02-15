NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Makes Viral LeBron James Statement
LeBron James is widely seen as one of the best five players in NBA history.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar still remains elite at 40 and heads into the All-Star break with averages of 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 48 games.
However, San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama made a surprising statement about James (via the NBA on TNT).
Reporter: "Who's game is most underrated in the league?"
Wembanyama: "I'm going to go with LeBron... Underrated just means your not rated as your right value, right? I think LeBron's underrated."
Many NBA fans reacted to Wembanyama's comment about James.
@ianmpattonn: "Correct, knows ball, respect forever"
@HW_AH21: "He is, dudes be laughing at me when I say he still top 3. He can dominate whenever he feels like it."
@AintChu8huncho: "Bron and underrated should never be in the same sentence"
@upbilssed: "I totally agree. We’ve never seen a 40 year old dominate this game"
@PlayoffLucro: "Drone casuals will disagree with an already brilliant basketball mind lmao"
@APFromNY: "His age shows cuz LBJ isn’t underrated come on now kid"
At just 21, the 2024 Rookie of The Year is averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.
The Spurs will play their next game against the Lakers on March 17 (in Los Angeles).