NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Opens Up About Nagging Injury
Victor Wembanyama is the most intriguing young star in the NBA.
At just 20, many believe he has the potential to have a first-ballot Hall of Fame type of career.
While Wembanyama has been available for most of the season, he has been dealing with a back issue.
In a recent media session, the 2024 Rookie of The Year opened up about his injury.
Reporter: "How has your back been affecting your play, or maybe even your ability to practice?"
Wembanyama (h/t @SpursReporter): "Not in a good way... It's something different than I've experienced before in my career. It's not like a big deal, but sometimes it stops me from doing certain things."
Even with the injury, Wembanyama is averaging 23.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 19 games.
Via StatMuse: "Players to average 20+ PPG, 10+ RPG, 1+ SPG, 3+ BPG in their second season:
— David Robinson
— Hakeem Olajuwon
And now, Victor Wembanyama."
In their most recent game, the Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 121-116.
Wembanyama led the way with 25 points, ten rebounds, one assist and three blocks while shooting 9/16 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in only 26 minutes of playing time.
The Spurs are 12-12 in 24 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They last made the NBA playoffs in 2019.