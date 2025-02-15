NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Reacts To Mavs-Lakers Trade
On Saturday, the NBA All-Stars met with the media before the game on Sunday.
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was asked about the blockbuster trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers (that swapped Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic).
Wembanyama (h/t Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times): "What really strikes me is how the Mavs fans are hurting. How they feel... Otherwise, I think Mavs are still contenders. Lakers are contenders. It's very competitive. They traded for very good players... We'll see how it goes... Two weeks after, it's still the craziest trade that I've ever seen."
Davis had been in the middle of another strong season with averags of 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 43 games.
However, he got hurt after his first game with Dallas.
In addition to the Mavs and Lakers, Davis has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans over 13 years.
Meanwhile, Doncic (who was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft) has averages of 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 24 games.
He is in his seventh season.
As for Wembanyama, he is in just his second season with the Spurs.
That said, the 2025 NBA All-Star has already established himself as one of the best players in the league.