NBA Star Will Be First Player To Make $1 Million Per Game
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best young superstars in the NBA.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Oklahoma City Thunder guard had won the 2025 MVP Award.
Via Charania: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins the award over finalists Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. First MVP: Gilgeous-Alexander led the No. 1-seed Thunder to a league-high 68 wins and became the second player in NBA history to average at least 30 points on 50% shooting, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1 block per game along with Michael Jordan (1987-88, 1990-91)."
Following the news, ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that Gilgeous-Alexander will soon be able to sign a massive contract extension.
Via Marks: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander met the super max criteria (All-NBA in 2 out of 3 years) last offseason but was ineligible to sign because he was short of the years of service criteria.
He is eligible this offseason to sign a four-year $293M extension with OKC.
Because he won MVP (and this would have applied to being named All-NBA this year), SGA is now eligible to sign a five-year $380M extension but would have to wait until the 2026 offseason."
If he signs the extension (in 2026), he will make, give or take, $1 million per game at the end of his contract.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.