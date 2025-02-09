NBA Star Zion Williamson Reacts To Pelicans-Raptors Trade
Earlier this week, the New Orleans Pelicans traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors.
The 2020 NBA All-Star is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 18 games.
Via Pelicans.com on Thursday: "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first round pick and a 2031 second round pick from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Brandon Ingram."
After the trade, Zion Williamson spoke about the team losing Ingram.
Williamson: "That was tough to see him go. He's somebody that's been here with me since day one. All the ups and downs of the Pels. You wish it could be different, but I think I think he was just at a point where he felt like he had to do what's best for him. As a friend, all you can do is support that decision."
Ingram and Williamson had expected to be a dominant duo, but they were both hurt for most of their time as teammates.
Via Underdog NBA: "Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson together in New Orleans:
- Played in 34.9% of available games together (154 out of 441)
- Played in 0% of available playoff games together (0 out of 10)"
Currently, the Pelicans are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-40 record in 52 games.
They are in the middle of an eight-game losing streak.