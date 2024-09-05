NBA Stars React To Incredible Bam Adebayo News
Bam Adebayo has been one of the best players on the Miami Heat since being drafted seven years ago.
He is coming off another excellent season and a summer where he helped lead Team USA to the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Wednesday, the former Kentucky star was given a key to the county.
Via The Miami Heat: "The moment Bam received his key to the county for representing Miami in Paris this summer 👏"
Adebayo made a post to Instagram that had over 25,000 likes in four hours.
Adebayo captioned his post: "🔑"
Many NBA players liked and commented on the post.
De'Aaron Fox: "💘"
John Wall: "Congrats killa ‼️"
Steph Curry (via his Instagram Story): "Vet i see you"
Caron Butler: "Only The Beginning 💥"
Cole Swider: "Yessir Cap!!"
Wayne Ellington: "Indeed! Always proud of you 🦾"
Andrew Wiggins, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kevin Love and Josh Hart were some of the notable players who liked the post.
Adebayo was the 14th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Heat were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
That said, the Heat have been to the NBA Finals in two of the previous five seasons.